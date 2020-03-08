Poseidon Network Price Tops $0.0096 on Major Exchanges (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 8th. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and approximately $249,733.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poseidon Network token can currently be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Poseidon Network has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

QQQ is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,144,575,307 tokens. Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork.

Poseidon Network Token Trading

Poseidon Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

