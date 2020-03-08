PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,225.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $6,225.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,124.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.02539328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.79 or 0.03724856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.36 or 0.00760371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00089976 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00576237 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,424,935 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

