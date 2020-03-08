Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 158.60 ($2.09).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, for a total transaction of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total transaction of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders have purchased a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,322 over the last quarter.

PHP stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 155 ($2.04). The company had a trading volume of 4,515,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Primary Health Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 122.40 ($1.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 158.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 146.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.92%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

