Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 551,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,605 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.08% of Primoris Services worth $12,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primoris Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 112.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Pratt sold 849,281 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $18,327,483.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,439,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,654,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.33. Primoris Services Corp has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $789.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Primoris Services Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.91%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

