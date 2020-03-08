ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) & Greenlight Capital Re (NYSE:GLRE) Head-To-Head Survey

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

ProAssurance has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ProAssurance and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProAssurance 2 3 1 0 1.83 Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

ProAssurance currently has a consensus price target of $38.75, indicating a potential upside of 53.10%. Given ProAssurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProAssurance is more favorable than Greenlight Capital Re.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.0% of ProAssurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProAssurance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ProAssurance and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProAssurance 0.10% -2.80% -0.92% Greenlight Capital Re -10.90% -11.06% -3.76%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProAssurance and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProAssurance $999.83 million 1.36 $1.00 million ($0.81) -31.25 Greenlight Capital Re $183.03 million 1.80 -$350.05 million N/A N/A

ProAssurance has higher revenue and earnings than Greenlight Capital Re.

Summary

ProAssurance beats Greenlight Capital Re on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments. It offers professional liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities; professional liability insurance for attorneys; liability insurance for medical technology and life sciences risks; and workers' compensation insurance for employers, groups, and associations. The company also participates in Lloyd's of London Syndicate 1729, which underwrites property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance; and Syndicate 6131 that underwrites contingency and specialty property insurance. ProAssurance Corporation markets its products through independent agencies and brokers, as well as an internal sales force. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurer worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage; personal lines, such as homeowners' insurance; and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, aviation, energy, cyber, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

