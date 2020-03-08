Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $4,720,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,600,919.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $121.66. 9,816,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,289,439. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.13 and its 200 day moving average is $122.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.36 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.45. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $97.75 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

