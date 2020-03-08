Project Pai Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.20 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000243 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, HBUS, Huobi and LBank. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $32.20 million and $2.81 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00052278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00496780 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $552.20 or 0.06053457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00060440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030107 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012359 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,658,148,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,457,622 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Huobi, BitForex, LBank, Bitfinex and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

