Propy (PRO) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Propy token can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, Upbit and Huobi. Over the last week, Propy has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Propy has a market cap of $4.41 million and $8,822.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s launch date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,173,592 tokens. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Propy is propy.com.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Liqui, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

