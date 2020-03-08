Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 115,472 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 164.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,472 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,838.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA BKLN traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.99. 12,016,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,018,307. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $23.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.60.

