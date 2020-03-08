Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 15,137 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 76.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,992 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LOW. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,572,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,605,624 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $312,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,464 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,726,275 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,721,698,000 after buying an additional 952,029 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $104,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.31. The stock had a trading volume of 7,886,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,149,385. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

