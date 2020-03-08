Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 17,240 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 83.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,513,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,733. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.53. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $94.86.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.