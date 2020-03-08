Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 22,400 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,175,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,265,438. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $79.79 and a one year high of $88.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

