Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 22,524 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 84.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,524 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after acquiring an additional 585,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after acquiring an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after acquiring an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,297,000 after acquiring an additional 492,145 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.88. 5,560,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,346,393. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.08 and a 200 day moving average of $89.11. Prologis Inc has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.21.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

