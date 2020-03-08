Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 28,871 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,871 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 51,487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 9,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 18,835 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,943 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,241 shares in the company, valued at $12,690,281.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,044 shares of company stock valued at $3,302,448. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,605,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,150,244. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $167.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

