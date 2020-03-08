Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 33,712 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1,978.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $2.51 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 3,204,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,315,718. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.27 and its 200-day moving average is $129.12. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

In related news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $764,946.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

