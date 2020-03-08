Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 7,572 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.82. 3,639,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,081. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.45. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $186.92 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.91%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total transaction of $9,157,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,465 shares of company stock valued at $13,095,996 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

