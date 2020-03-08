Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 9,604 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,604 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.77, for a total value of $481,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $382.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,843. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $292.53 and a one year high of $442.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $422.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

