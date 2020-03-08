Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires New Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 552.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,500 shares of company stock worth $14,498,720. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. 4,426,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.08. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cfra upped their price target on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.