Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 4,009 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,890 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $22.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,901.09. 5,273,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,579. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,991.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,838.67. The firm has a market cap of $957.80 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,586.57 and a 52 week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

