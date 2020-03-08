Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,115,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,061,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,027,880,000 after buying an additional 1,297,401 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,198,334,000 after buying an additional 269,526 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,740,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $540,111,000 after buying an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.69. The company had a trading volume of 55,615,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,300,232. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $67.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.46.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

