Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.10% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,114,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,744,000 after purchasing an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,398,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 855,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000.

Shares of LMBS stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.72. 707,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,044. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $51.19 and a 1 year high of $52.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

