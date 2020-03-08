Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 75.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,368 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 27,647 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,250 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.81.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,671,790. 51.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $117.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,836,486. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.53 and a 1 year high of $125.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.42.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

