Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 11,292 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 96.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 11,292 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $3,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,265,000 after purchasing an additional 697,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,992,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $597,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,012 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,056,000 after acquiring an additional 45,945 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,480,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $338,674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,077 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,018,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $302,333,000 after acquiring an additional 177,774 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Benchmark began coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,567,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,996. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.19 and its 200 day moving average is $143.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $120.00 and a 52 week high of $158.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

