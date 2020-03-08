Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 15,947 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.26. 6,755,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,579,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average of $137.51. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

