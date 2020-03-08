Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 17,661 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 119,040,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,699,344. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.12.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.