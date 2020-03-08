Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 36,725 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 420.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,462 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in VF were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its stake in VF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,200,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $418,152,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in VF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,772,569 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,620 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,264,000 after acquiring an additional 56,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in VF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,460,403 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,544,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,251,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,681,000 after acquiring an additional 147,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,603,988.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,145. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.13. 3,432,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.12. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $68.68 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VF Corp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.79%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

