Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 7,730 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.35. 8,790,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,180,356. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.29.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

