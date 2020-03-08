Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 91,358 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 107,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 485,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,593,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 150,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 55.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The stock had a trading volume of 48,871,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,631,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. HSBC cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

