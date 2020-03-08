Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 32,287 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 474.5% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 27,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 8,719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96. The firm has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

