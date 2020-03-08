Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,934 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 8.59% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock remained flat at $$25.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,552. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.66.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

