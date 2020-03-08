Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 102.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,089 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,986,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Medtronic by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,041,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $231,700,000 after purchasing an additional 847,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.06. 6,842,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,251,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $82.77 and a one year high of $122.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day moving average is $111.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

