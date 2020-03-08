Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NASDAQ:DWFI) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,731 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF comprises about 3.1% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 33.48% of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $39,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Shares of DWFI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.13. 102,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,831. SPDR Dorsey Wright Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.84 and a 200 day moving average of $23.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0622 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

