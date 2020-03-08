Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $5.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.26. 2,427,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,522. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $369.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $320.39 and a 52 week high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

