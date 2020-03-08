Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 103.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.20, for a total transaction of $149,996.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,165 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,518. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,284,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,456,089. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.61.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

