Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.65 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 107.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,012 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,794 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,256 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.38.

In related news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 549,885 shares of company stock worth $49,333,226. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.74. 10,647,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,939. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $72.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $141.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.17.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

