Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 63,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $22,903,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet stock traded down $20.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,298.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,787. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,321.98. The company has a market cap of $906.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

