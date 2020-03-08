Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.16 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,053 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 249,299 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 12,566 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 138,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $198.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,358,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,815,633. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.72. The company has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

