Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.23 Million Stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 2.19% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $396,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 14,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,818. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.49.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.