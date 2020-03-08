Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.28 Million Stock Position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 2.17% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 97,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period.

Shares of PIZ stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.95. 69,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,036. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.82. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

