Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $4.75 Million Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,073 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 741,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,581 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,020,000 after purchasing an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 1,093,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,367. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.