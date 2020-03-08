Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.10 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 714.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Target were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $105.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,369,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $114.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

