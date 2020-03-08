Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.68 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,692 shares during the quarter. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Girard Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,558,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,476,460. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $38.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $37.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. This is a boost from iShares US Preferred Stock ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.