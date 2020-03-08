Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.90 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,185 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 0.5% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,636,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 50,039 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on VZ. New Street Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.42.

VZ stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,509,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,592,390. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The stock has a market cap of $236.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

