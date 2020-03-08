Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,040.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 430,024 shares of company stock valued at $137,189,140. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded down $3.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $287.01. 7,056,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,071,521. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.00. The stock has a market cap of $292.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

