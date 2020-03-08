Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.45 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 109.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,203 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USMV. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,646,223 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

