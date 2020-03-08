Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $9.44 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 0.7% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.15 on Friday, hitting $102.82. 2,283,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,901. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

