Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 170.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,295 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 55.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,013 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,818 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 63,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of COST traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $311.34. 6,185,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,706. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.28. The company has a market cap of $139.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $216.22 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.20.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.