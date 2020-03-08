Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock worth $15,035,104. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.86.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.91. 5,042,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,022,976. The stock has a market cap of $87.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.28, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $104.73 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

