Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock traded down $14.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.47. 2,197,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,109. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.78 and a fifty-two week high of $287.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Argus raised their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.36.

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.22, for a total transaction of $165,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,513.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,707 shares of company stock valued at $6,521,471 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.