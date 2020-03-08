Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 27,196 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 134.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total value of $9,119,201.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,553,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,232,048. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day moving average of $85.81. The stock has a market cap of $206.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.23 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

